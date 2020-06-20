Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE INSP traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.02. 429,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,037. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.15 and a beta of 1.33. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $97.42.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The business had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Casey M. Tansey sold 100,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $8,404,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,000 shares of company stock worth $9,189,360. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,423,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 662,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,199,000 after acquiring an additional 366,575 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,318,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 884,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,328,000 after acquiring an additional 230,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,056,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.