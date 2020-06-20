Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) Receives $1.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTEC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

Get Intec Pharma alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intec Pharma stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) by 315.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456,255 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 1.13% of Intec Pharma worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTEC traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.34. 2,472,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,408,968. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34. Intec Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $4.53.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intec Pharma will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Intec Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intec Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.