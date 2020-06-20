Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

IFP has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Interfor from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Interfor from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. CIBC raised their price target on Interfor from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Interfor from C$9.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Get Interfor alerts:

Shares of Interfor stock traded up C$0.09 on Friday, reaching C$10.39. 526,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,086. Interfor has a 1-year low of C$4.75 and a 1-year high of C$16.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.57 million and a PE ratio of -8.50.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$479.65 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Interfor will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas William Geoffrey Whitehead acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.00 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$176,000.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.