Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

ITCI stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.31. 2,373,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,331. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $43.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,761.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $150,537.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $296,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 25,971 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

