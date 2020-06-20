Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,920,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the May 31st total of 5,420,000 shares. Currently, 21.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 434,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invacare by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Invacare by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 39,488 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 26,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invacare by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 77,180 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invacare by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 98,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invacare by 301.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,344 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 387,673 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Invacare in a report on Monday, June 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of IVC stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 731,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,019. The company has a market capitalization of $211.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. Invacare has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $11.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invacare will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

