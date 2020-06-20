Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

IVC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Invacare from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invacare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invacare in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE:IVC traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.29. 731,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,019. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60. The company has a market cap of $211.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.17. Invacare has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.00 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invacare will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Invacare by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Invacare by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Invacare by 18.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

