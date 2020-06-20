Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

INVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.92.

INVH traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,672,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,834,563. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 87.00, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $449.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 92.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,368,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819,793 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 281.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,894,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039,110 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Invitation Homes by 5,808.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,790,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,565,000 after buying an additional 4,709,217 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,923,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2,144.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,758,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,646,000 after buying an additional 3,591,173 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

