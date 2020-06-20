Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Now Covered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.92.

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.84. The stock had a trading volume of 11,672,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,834,563. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.21.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $449.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INVH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 603,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,097,000 after acquiring an additional 242,144 shares during the last quarter.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

