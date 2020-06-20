Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,100 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the May 31st total of 111,300 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 744,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invivo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Invivo Therapeutics by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 255,218 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invivo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invivo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.
Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Invivo Therapeutics
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.
