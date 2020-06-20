Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,100 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the May 31st total of 111,300 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 744,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invivo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Invivo Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Invivo Therapeutics by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 255,218 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invivo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invivo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVIV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.63. 220,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,813. Invivo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Invivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Invivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.