iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Position Raised by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,081 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $69,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 5,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $699,000.

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,032,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,166,082. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.82. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $108.83 and a 52 week high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

