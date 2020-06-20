iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Progeny 3 Inc.

Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1,179.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,850 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 18.8% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $307.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,596,379. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $299.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

