iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Lifted by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,907 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 4.0% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $71,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 38,117 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $832,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,799,000.

BATS USMV traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,169,613 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day moving average is $62.17.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.