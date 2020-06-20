iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stake Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,848,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 819,092 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $73,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 23,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 140,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 18,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 43,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $16.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,013,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,073,979. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.41.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.