iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,892,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,024 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 2.85% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $71,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,308,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,753 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,727,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,007,000 after buying an additional 926,621 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,676,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,784,000 after acquiring an additional 714,447 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1,744.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,546,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,258 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,415,000.

Shares of ACWX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.26. 2,265,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,223. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average is $43.88. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.

