Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) Short Interest Up 32.9% in June

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,600 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the May 31st total of 337,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 616,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Iterum Therapeutics news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Iterum Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Iterum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Iterum Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iterum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 582,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,762. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.44. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

