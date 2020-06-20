Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$6.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$5.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$4.50 to C$2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,421,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,314. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,710.00. The company has a quick ratio of 23.52, a current ratio of 23.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.25. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12-month low of C$1.80 and a 12-month high of C$4.54.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

