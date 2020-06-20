Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 45,083 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.69% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $72,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $15,271,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JEC stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,260,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1-year low of $55.17 and a 1-year high of $98.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

