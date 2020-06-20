JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Receives $37.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

JBGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on JBG SMITH Properties from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,128,000. State Street Corp increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,862,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,618,000 after buying an additional 69,719 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,198,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,479,000 after buying an additional 153,845 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,717,000. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,873,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,461,000 after buying an additional 349,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBGS traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $30.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,120,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,425. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.69.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.11). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 55.90%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

