JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €21.60 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €21.60 ($24.27) price objective on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DEC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €17.50 ($19.66) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($17.98) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($24.72) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($25.84) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC set a €16.50 ($18.54) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. JCDecaux presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €19.40 ($21.80).

Shares of JCDecaux stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching €17.48 ($19.64). 490,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,577. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of €27.02 ($30.36) and a 1-year high of €36.90 ($41.46). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €22.51.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

