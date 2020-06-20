Jefferies Financial Group Raises Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Price Target to $17.00

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RMBS. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Rambus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.05.

RMBS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.11. 2,800,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,939. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Rambus has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $63.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 5,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $82,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $49,754.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,820.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,369 shares of company stock worth $346,999. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,485,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,793,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rambus by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,272,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,422,000 after acquiring an additional 309,701 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at about $32,672,000. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 26.1% during the first quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,301,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,548,000 after acquiring an additional 476,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 27.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,315,000 after acquiring an additional 389,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

