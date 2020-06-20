Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GTX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Garrett Motion from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut Garrett Motion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Garrett Motion from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.43.

Shares of NYSE GTX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,455,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,032. The company has a market capitalization of $387.76 million, a PE ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 3.51. Garrett Motion has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Garrett Motion will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Garrett Motion by 82.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Garrett Motion by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 184.1% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 138.3% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 18,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

