JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) Short Interest Up 24.2% in June

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 990,500 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.87. 1,864,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 0.83. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $50.05.

Get JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A alerts:

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.49 million. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JW.A shares. ValuEngine downgraded JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

About JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.