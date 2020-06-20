Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 6.1% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $18,035,000. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 253,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.83. The stock had a trading volume of 11,924,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,249,531. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.91 and its 200-day moving average is $143.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.