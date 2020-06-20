JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Capital World Investors’ 4th Largest Position

Capital World Investors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,187,609 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.4% of Capital World Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.99% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $8,195,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,723.9% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 49,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 47,184 shares in the last quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $15,955,000. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $1,294,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.04.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE JPM traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.94. The company had a trading volume of 25,287,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,968,940. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $303.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

