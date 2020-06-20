JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $57.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays restated a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.75.

ORCL stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $54.40. 31,567,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,729,007. Oracle has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $169.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average of $52.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,287 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 27,595 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,449 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $1,280,000. 48.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

