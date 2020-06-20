Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadant Inc. is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories. Through its majority-owned Thermo Fibergen subsidiary, the company also develops and commercializes composite building materials produced from natural fiber and recycled plastic. Kadant is a public subsidiary of Thermo Electron Corporation.(Press Release) “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Kadant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Sidoti cut Kadant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Kadant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research cut Kadant from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of KAI traded down $4.14 on Wednesday, reaching $98.22. The stock had a trading volume of 251,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.36 and a 200 day moving average of $93.58. Kadant has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $114.05.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $159.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.33 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 8,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $743,271.51. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 33,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,398.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $363,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,914,847.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,780 shares of company stock worth $1,329,331 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kadant by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kadant by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

