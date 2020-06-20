Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Kamada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Kamada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kamada from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kamada currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ KMDA traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.72. The stock had a trading volume of 62,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,107. The company has a market capitalization of $387.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77. Kamada has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $9.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kamada during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kamada during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kamada by 9.7% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

