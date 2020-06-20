Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) PT Lowered to $163.00 at Deutsche Bank

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KSU. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Kansas City Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.10.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Kansas City Southern stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,912,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,122. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.18. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In related news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total value of $436,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,643.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $44,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,495.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 134.9% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth $36,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.