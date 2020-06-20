Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KPTI. ValuEngine raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.89.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.00. 3,161,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,833. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.76. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $29.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.46.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.07% and a negative net margin of 316.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $122,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,087,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $696,625. 13.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

