KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KOOKMIN BANK, formerly KB Financial Group Inc., is a commercial bank in Korea. On the asset side, the Company provides credit and related financial services to individuals and small and medium sized enterprises and, to a lesser extent, to large corporate customers. On the deposit side, it provides a range of deposit products and related services to both individuals and enterprises of all sizes. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded KB Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut KB Financial Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE:KB traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.04. 427,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,021. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. KB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $42.90.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 18.44%. On average, research analysts predict that KB Financial Group will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its position in KB Financial Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,479,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,219,000 after acquiring an additional 167,045 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in KB Financial Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,084,000 after acquiring an additional 139,911 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in KB Financial Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 835,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after acquiring an additional 123,866 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in KB Financial Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 605,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,462,000 after acquiring an additional 114,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in KB Financial Group by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 128,500 shares during the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

