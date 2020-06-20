KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KBH. Wedbush cut their price objective on KB Home from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks downgraded KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded KB Home from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on KB Home from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.97.

Shares of KBH stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $32.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,085,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.95. KB Home has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.54.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.73 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,762,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 504,154 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 33,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

