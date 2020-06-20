Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) updated its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.70-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $410-420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $396 million.Koppers also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.70-0.85 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Koppers from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Koppers from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Koppers from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.50.

NYSE KOP opened at $19.37 on Friday. Koppers has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.59.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Koppers had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The company had revenue of $401.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Koppers news, Director Albert J. Neupaver purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $51,480.00. Insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

