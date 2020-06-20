Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $410-420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.90 million.Koppers also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.70-0.85 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Koppers from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Koppers from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Koppers from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koppers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.

KOP opened at $19.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average is $23.59. Koppers has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $401.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.90 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 55.33%. Equities analysts expect that Koppers will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Albert J. Neupaver acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $51,480.00. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

