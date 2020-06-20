Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KTOS. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,143,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.95. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 180.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonah Adelman sold 45,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $842,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,126 shares of company stock worth $2,080,683 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 253.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,879,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,008,000 after buying an additional 1,346,814 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth about $15,353,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,453,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $170,253,000 after acquiring an additional 971,102 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 373.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 952,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 751,627 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

