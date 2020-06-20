KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS KHNGY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,094. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.76. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $34.84.

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 3.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

