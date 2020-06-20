Lamden (TAU) Price Tops $0.0165 on Major Exchanges

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. Lamden has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and $15,387.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lamden has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Radar Relay, DEx.top and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00026826 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000404 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DEx.top, Bilaxy, IDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

