Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 544,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 245,668 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $9,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.60. 2,710,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,396. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.27. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.29 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 7,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $151,145.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,416.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

