Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Short Interest Up 28.2% in June

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the May 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEVL. Zacks Investment Research cut Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Level One Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Level One Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Level One Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 639,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,000 after buying an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEVL traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $17.14. The stock had a trading volume of 27,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,197. Level One Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $19.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Level One Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.48%.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

