Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

LXRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $2.30 to $2.10 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.02.

LXRX stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.95. 1,638,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,957. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 125.61% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 854,990 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 147.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 261,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 155,640 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $69,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 51.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 437,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 148,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 36,465 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

