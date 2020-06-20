Litecoin Plus Price Tops $0.0275 on Major Exchanges (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 20th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $75,809.66 and $42.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004101 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,659.15 or 2.65252047 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00023528 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000673 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

