Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Price Target Raised to $5.75 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) had its target price lifted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $4.50 to $5.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Livexlive Media from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Livexlive Media from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livexlive Media from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.38.

NASDAQ:LIVX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,485,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,770. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. Livexlive Media has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $9.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 million. Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 100.69% and a negative return on equity of 2,808.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Livexlive Media will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 20,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 72,088 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 22,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 42,606 shares during the last quarter. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

