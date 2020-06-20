Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) is Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 3.1% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,556,000 after buying an additional 350,205 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 630,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,737,000 after purchasing an additional 255,687 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,832,471,000 after purchasing an additional 252,054 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,179,000 after purchasing an additional 195,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9,334.9% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 149,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 147,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded down $6.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $372.20. 4,269,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $382.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $106.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.31.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

