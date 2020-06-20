Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Raised by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.31.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $6.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $372.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,209,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,269. The company has a market capitalization of $107.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $382.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.74. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.99 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

