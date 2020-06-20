Loom Network Reaches Market Cap of $20.61 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Loom Network has a total market cap of $20.61 million and $9.16 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loom Network has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network token can now be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00043644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $518.00 or 0.05557324 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002493 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00052089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00031766 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00013731 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004437 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a token. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,227,632 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.