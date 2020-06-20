LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Short Interest Update

LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,400 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the May 31st total of 222,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Capital lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 19,763 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in LSI Industries by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in LSI Industries by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 348,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 131,969 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LYTS traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.30. 172,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.32 million, a P/E ratio of 105.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $71.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

