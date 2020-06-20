Lumbard & Kellner LLC Acquires 2,733 Shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Brighthouse Financial worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,941,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,169,000 after purchasing an additional 177,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,707,000 after purchasing an additional 365,359 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth $59,231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,359,000 after purchasing an additional 98,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,027,000 after purchasing an additional 24,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHF. Zacks Investment Research cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.31. 4,687,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,131. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.64. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 33.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

