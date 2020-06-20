Lumbard & Kellner LLC Acquires Shares of 77,520 D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 77,520 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,000. D. R. Horton makes up about 1.8% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,816,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,765,000 after buying an additional 223,481 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 38.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,926,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,496,000 after buying an additional 2,763,163 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,292,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,586,000 after buying an additional 407,057 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,337,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $106,232,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.12.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $93,134.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D. R. Horton stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,801,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,877. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.66.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

