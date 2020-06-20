Lumbard & Kellner LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 162.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 4,002,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,539,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,073,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,894,000 after acquiring an additional 320,977 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,590,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,843,000 after acquiring an additional 125,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KEMPER Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 212.7% during the first quarter. KEMPER Corp now owns 2,111,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,375 shares during the last quarter.

VT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,599,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,252. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.07. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $83.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

