Lumbard & Kellner LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lumbard & Kellner LLC owned 7.81% of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 19,681 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ROAM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,195. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $23.86.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.