Lumbard & Kellner LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods makes up 2.9% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,442,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,428,000 after purchasing an additional 387,483 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $898,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,833,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average is $71.93. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.92.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $34,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

